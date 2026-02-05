Moncayola is currently dealing with breathing issues that have prevented him from training with the squad this week and will rule him out for Friday's clash against Celta Vigo. The midfielder is expected to be re evaluated early next week to determine whether he can return to full team training. He is a regular starter in Osasuna's midfield, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Moi Gomez emerging as a leading option to start centrally, although Aimar Oroz could drop deeper to open the door for newcomer Raul Moro to operate as the number 10 against the Celeste.