Jon Moncayola Injury: Off with muscle injury

Moncayola didn't even make it to the 10-minute mark Sunday, with the midfielder instantly accumulating a muscle injury during the contest. This could be a tough loss to end the season, as he is a regular starter when fit. He was replaced by Pablo Ibanez, a possible replacement if he misses more time moving forward.