Jon Moncayola headshot

Jon Moncayola Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Moncayola (thigh) remains out for the time being as he wasn't included in the squad list for Saturday's clash against Villarreal.

Moncayola missed their last contest due to a thigh injury and remains out for Saturday's clash against the yellow submarine. His timeline for return remains unclear and his next chance to come back will be against Betis next Sunday. Until then, Pablo Ibanez is expected to see a greater role in the midfield.

Jon Moncayola
Osasuna
More Stats & News
