Jon Moncayola Injury: Thigh injury confirmed

Moncayola has been confirmed to have suffered an injury to the back of his thigh and is out for the time being, accoridng to his club.

Moncayola was an early exit from the club's last match, appearing to have suffered something a bit serious after he only lasted five minutes. It has now been confirmed that it is an injury to the back of his thigh, something that looks as if it will keep him out for a few weeks. This will be something to monitor as he is a regular starter when fit, with Pablo Ibanez as a possible replacement moving forward.