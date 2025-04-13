Jon Moncayola News: Leader in chances created, tackles

Moncayola took one shot (on goal), crossed four times (three accurate), created three chances and made four tackles (winning all four) during Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona.

Moncayola was held off the scoresheet, but was active on both sides of the ball leading Osasuna in chances created and tackles. The midfielder has combined for three shots, seven chances created, 13 crosses and 12 tackles over his last three starts, but has yet to have a goal involvement this season.