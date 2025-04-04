Jon Pacheco Injury: Late call for Sunday

Pacheco (groin) has trained the past week and is questionable for Sunday's match against Las Palmas, according to Oscar Badallo of Marca.

Pacheco looks to be a late call for Sunday, possibly returning from his nearly two-month absence due to a groin injury. This would be great news for the club, as he is a solid rotational player despite not being a usual sight on the field. A fitness test ahead of the contest will likely decide if he is available, seeing a bench spot if fit.