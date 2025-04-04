Fantasy Soccer
Jon Pacheco headshot

Jon Pacheco Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Pacheco (groin) has trained the past week and is questionable for Sunday's match against Las Palmas, according to Oscar Badallo of Marca.

Pacheco looks to be a late call for Sunday, possibly returning from his nearly two-month absence due to a groin injury. This would be great news for the club, as he is a solid rotational player despite not being a usual sight on the field. A fitness test ahead of the contest will likely decide if he is available, seeing a bench spot if fit.

Jon Pacheco
Real Sociedad
