Jon Pacheco Injury: Picks up injury
Pacheco suffered a pubic injury during the game against Midjtylland and will be out for Sunday's game against Betis, the club announced.
Pacheco suffered an injury during Thursday's game that will require a physiotherapy treatment. He is out for the time being with no precise timeline for return since he depends on his recovery. Igor Zubeldia who is back from injury is likely going to have a larger role in central defense for upcoming fixtures.
