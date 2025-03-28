Jon Pacheco Injury: Trains, will remain out
Pacheco (groin) was back in training Friday but was left off the squad list for Saturday's match against Valladolid.
Pacheco is seeing a good update as he returns to training Friday after time out with a groin injury. However, this appears to be just the start of his comeback, as he is not fit enough to compete Saturday. This is still positive, as a return is likely within the next few weeks.
