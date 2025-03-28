Fantasy Soccer
Jon Pacheco headshot

Jon Pacheco Injury: Trains, will remain out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Pacheco (groin) was back in training Friday but was left off the squad list for Saturday's match against Valladolid.

Pacheco is seeing a good update as he returns to training Friday after time out with a groin injury. However, this appears to be just the start of his comeback, as he is not fit enough to compete Saturday. This is still positive, as a return is likely within the next few weeks.

Jon Pacheco
Real Sociedad

