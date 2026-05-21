Jon Pacheco Injury: Undergoes ankle operation

Pacheco has undergone an operation on his ankle and is out for the time being, according to his club.

Pacheco is heading to the sidelines for the final match of the season, as the defender was dealt an injury in the club's last match that forced him to undergo an operation. Unfortunately, this knocks him out for the last game of the season and the last match of his loan with Alaves, set to return to Real Sociedad after the campaign. He ends the season without a goal contribution in his 22 appearances (20 starts), now focusing on recovering ahead of the next campaign.