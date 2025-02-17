Jon Pacheco Injury: Will miss several weeks

Pacheco (groin) is expected to miss several weeks after sustaining an injury in the UEFA Europa League match against Midtjylland on Feb, 13, El Diario Vasco reports.

The injury is significant, and it's believed manager Imanol Alguacil won't count on the defender "for at least the next four weeks." That timeline puts the defender on track toward returning around the March international break, but a more precise timeline will be determined once he starts his recovery process.