Jon Pacheco News: Eligible again

Pacheco has been cleared to play again following his suspension in Friday's draw with Villarreal.

Pacheco was absent from one match after being sent off in his last appearance against Valencia, and such situation led to the formation of a back three with Victor Parada and Jonny taking more centralized roles alongside Nahuel Tenaglia. The Real Sociedad loanee could aim to return at the expense of either Parada or Youssef Enriquez in upcoming action. In that case, Pacheco may produce close to his averages of 5.0 clearances and 1.8 tackles per contest, although Alaves are unreliable for clean sheets.