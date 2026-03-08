Jon Pacheco headshot

Jon Pacheco News: Sent off in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 4:00pm

Pacheco received a red card in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Valencia.

Pacheco was shown a second yellow card after committing a penalty kick during the final minutes of the game. This event forces the defender to miss the next clash against Villarreal through suspension, after which he may return to face Celta. Nahuel Tenaglia and, if fit, Carlos Protesoni (undisclosed) will be the likeliest center-back options while Pacheco is out.

