Jon Pacheco News: Sent off in defeat

Pacheco received a red card in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Valencia.

Pacheco was shown a second yellow card after committing a penalty kick during the final minutes of the game. This event forces the defender to miss the next clash against Villarreal through suspension, after which he may return to face Celta. Nahuel Tenaglia and, if fit, Carlos Protesoni (undisclosed) will be the likeliest center-back options while Pacheco is out.