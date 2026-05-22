Jonah Kusi-Asare Injury: Out with knee problem

Kusi-Asare is out for Sunday's game against Newcastle United due to a knee injury, according to manager Marco Silva. "Small problem for JKA in his knee. He's out."

Kusi-Asare won't suit up in his final game of the loan spell, and he's slated to return to Bayern Munich for preseason ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Kusi-Asare was limited to just seven bench appearances and 49 total minutes in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.