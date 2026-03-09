Jonas Adjetey headshot

Jonas Adjetey News: Makes league full debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Adjetey generated one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Hamburger SV. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Adjetey got his first league start since arriving in the winter window, lining up in a new back three system, and had a mixed debut, conceding a penalty but delivering a strong defensive performance otherwise with two tackles, three clearances, one block and one interception along with one shot and three crosses offensively . What his role looks like under new management remains to be seen following the dismissal of coach Daniel Bauer and the appointment of Dieter Hecking.

