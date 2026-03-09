Jonas Adjetey News: Makes league full debut
Adjetey generated one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Hamburger SV. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.
Adjetey got his first league start since arriving in the winter window, lining up in a new back three system, and had a mixed debut, conceding a penalty but delivering a strong defensive performance otherwise with two tackles, three clearances, one block and one interception along with one shot and three crosses offensively . What his role looks like under new management remains to be seen following the dismissal of coach Daniel Bauer and the appointment of Dieter Hecking.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now