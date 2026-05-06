Jonas Fohrenbach Injury: Doubtful against Koln

Fohrenbach (nose/concussion) was taken to hospital Saturday night after the collision with goalkeeper Diant Ramaj and was diagnosed with a broken nose and a probable concussion, spending the night in hospital as a precaution, according to club CEO Holger Sanwald, per SPORT1's Doppelpass. "We took him to hospital yesterday evening where it was found that in addition to a broken nose he probably also has a concussion. He stayed in hospital overnight as a precaution. It is probably not serious enough that he cannot rejoin the team quickly. He is a tough player on whom we have been able to rely for years."

Fohrenbach had remarkably returned to the pitch despite the injury given Heidenheim having used all their substitutions, but the severity of the situation became clear afterward when the defender revealed he had no memory of returning to the field at all, a telling sign of the concussion's impact. His availability for Sunday's clash against Koln remains uncertain, though the club expressed cautious optimism about a relatively swift recovery given the time remaining before the fixture. Heidenheim will assess his condition carefully over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement in what is a crucial survival battle fixture.