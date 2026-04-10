Jonas Fohrenbach Injury: Game-time call for Saturday
Fohrenbach is questionable for Saturday's match against Union Berlin due to an undisclosed injury, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "In terms of personnel, it looks like we have a few battered players from the Gladbach game with Fohrenbach."
Fohrenbach went the full 90 in the 2- 2 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach, but it seems his status for this weekend is in question due to an undisclosed problem. Fohrenbach has been a regular on defense when needed, tallying 19 starts out of 21 appearances in the 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign.
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