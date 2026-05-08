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Jonas Fohrenbach Injury: Late call for Koln clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Fohrenbach (nose/concussion) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Koln, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "We are doing everything to have him available, maybe wearing a mask, he is a late call, we will see in the next two days."

Fohrenbach had been hospitalized after the collision with goalkeeper Diant Ramaj during the 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich, suffering a broken nose and probable concussion in a frightening incident. The defender's determination to feature in such a crucial survival battle fixture is a testament to his character, and the club will make a final decision on his involvement after monitoring his condition through the coming days. Heidenheim need every available body for Sunday's clash against Koln with their Bundesliga survival on the line.

Jonas Fohrenbach
FC Heidenheim
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