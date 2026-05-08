Jonas Fohrenbach Injury: Late call for Koln clash

Fohrenbach (nose/concussion) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Koln, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "We are doing everything to have him available, maybe wearing a mask, he is a late call, we will see in the next two days."

Fohrenbach had been hospitalized after the collision with goalkeeper Diant Ramaj during the 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich, suffering a broken nose and probable concussion in a frightening incident. The defender's determination to feature in such a crucial survival battle fixture is a testament to his character, and the club will make a final decision on his involvement after monitoring his condition through the coming days. Heidenheim need every available body for Sunday's clash against Koln with their Bundesliga survival on the line.