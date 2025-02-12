Jonas Fohrenbach Injury: Not an option Thursday

Fohrenbach (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's Conference League match against Copenhagen, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Only Jonas Föhrenbach, who was injured at the Freiburg game, is missing from the squad."

Fohrenbach is set to miss out Thursday, with the defender not recovered from the injuries he picked up this weekend. This is concerning, as it does leave him in question for Sunday's match against Mainz. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Frans Kratzig or Marnon Busch as his likely replacements.