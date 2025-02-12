Fantasy Soccer
Jonas Fohrenbach headshot

Jonas Fohrenbach Injury: Not an option Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Fohrenbach (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's Conference League match against Copenhagen, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Only Jonas Föhrenbach, who was injured at the Freiburg game, is missing from the squad."

Fohrenbach is set to miss out Thursday, with the defender not recovered from the injuries he picked up this weekend. This is concerning, as it does leave him in question for Sunday's match against Mainz. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Frans Kratzig or Marnon Busch as his likely replacements.

Jonas Fohrenbach
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
