Jonas Fohrenbach Injury: Plays through broken nose
Fohrenbach suffered a broken nose after a violent collision with his own goalkeeper during Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich but returned to the pitch with a nasal bandage after receiving treatment, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Unfortunately, my center-back had to end the game with a broken nose."
Fohrenbach would likely have been substituted immediately had coach Schmidt not already used all his changes, making his determination to continue a remarkable display of commitment for Heidenheim in what was a crucial point in their Bundesliga survival fight. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a call on his availability for the remaining fixtures of the campaign.
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