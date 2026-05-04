Jonas Fohrenbach Injury: Plays through broken nose

Fohrenbach suffered a broken nose after a violent collision with his own goalkeeper during Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich but returned to the pitch with a nasal bandage after receiving treatment, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Unfortunately, my center-back had to end the game with a broken nose."

Fohrenbach would likely have been substituted immediately had coach Schmidt not already used all his changes, making his determination to continue a remarkable display of commitment for Heidenheim in what was a crucial point in their Bundesliga survival fight. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a call on his availability for the remaining fixtures of the campaign.