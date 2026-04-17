Jonas Fohrenbach headshot

Jonas Fohrenbach Injury: Suffers undisclosed issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Fohrenbach (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Freiburg after being unable to train with the team following an injury picked up in the last match, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "They haven't been able to train with the team either. They are injured from the last games."

Fohrenbach has been an undisputed starter in Heidenheim's back line, making his absence a genuine headache for manager Schmidt as the club fights for Bundesliga survival in the final weeks of the season. Tim Siersleben or Hennes Behrens are the most likely candidates to step into the defensive lineup in his place, with the club stretched for options at the back heading into what is a crucial fixture for their survival hopes.

Jonas Fohrenbach
FC Heidenheim
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