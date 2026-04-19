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Jonas Fohrenbach News: Finds starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Fohrenbach (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Freiburg.

Fohrenbach is fit Sunday despite some worries of an injury, as the defender is immediately placed in the starting XI after his undisclosed concerns. This marks a third straight start as he sees time in the center of the defense, previously earning 19 of his 21 starts on the left side of the defense, earning a starting spot wherever needed.

Jonas Fohrenbach
FC Heidenheim
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