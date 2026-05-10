Jonas Fohrenbach News: Finds starting XI
Fohrenbach (concussion) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Koln.
Fohrenbach needed some testing as he attempted to get out of concussion protocol ahead of Sunday, and the defender has done so, not just fit but earning a spot in the starting XI. He has now started in 25 of his 27 appearances this season, likely to continue as a starting defender into the final match of the season.
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