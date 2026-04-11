Jonas Fohrenbach News: Makes starting XI
Fohrenbach (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.
Fohrenbach passed his fitness test after manager Frank Schmidt flagged his status following the 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach, earning a starting role despite the uncertainty surrounding his condition. The defender has been a regular fixture in the back line this season, tallying 19 starts across 21 Bundesliga appearances, and his inclusion spares Heidenheim from having to reshuffle the defense.
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