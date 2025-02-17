Jonas Fohrenbach News: Starts during return

Fohrenbach (undisclosed) started and played 57 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Mainz.

Fohrenbach returned to play Sunday after concerns of an injury following an early exit last contest, seeing 57 minutes off the bench after seeing a starting spot. However, he did exit early, something to be wary of even though it looked like a cautious move. He is a regular starter and should remain in that spot if he is fit.