Jonas Hofmann News: 8 crosses as a late sub

Hofmann registered eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.

Hofmann has been a substitute in 10 of the 21 Bundesliga games that he has played in this season. He took four corners in this game, which was the first time this season that he had taken more than one. He took eight crosses despite having only been in the game for 13 minutes. He hadn't attempted that many crosses in any other games this season even when starting.