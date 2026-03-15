Jonas Hofmann headshot

Jonas Hofmann News: 8 crosses as a late sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hofmann registered eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.

Hofmann has been a substitute in 10 of the 21 Bundesliga games that he has played in this season. He took four corners in this game, which was the first time this season that he had taken more than one. He took eight crosses despite having only been in the game for 13 minutes. He hadn't attempted that many crosses in any other games this season even when starting.

Jonas Hofmann
Bayer Leverkusen
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