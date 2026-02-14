Jonas Hofmann headshot

Jonas Hofmann News: Assists off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Hofmann assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-0 win over FC St. Pauli.

Hofmann made the most of his chance off the bench with a late assist in Leverkusen's comfortable win. He's unlikely to see action in UCL play against Olympiacos unless there's an injury but if he does see the field, he has a decent chance to make an impact as Olympiacos gave up 14 goals during eight UCL league phase games.

Jonas Hofmann
Bayer Leverkusen
