Jonas Hofmann News: Productive in rare appearance

Hofmann had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 1-0 win over Heidenheim.

Hofmann entered the match in the 85th minute and set up Emiliano Buendia in the 91st for the lone goal of the match. The assist was the first goal involvement since October for Hofmann who appeared in a match for the first time since March 1st during the win.