Jonas Hofmann News: Unused substitute Tuesday
Hofmann (illness) was an unused substitute for the second leg against Bayern on Tuesday in the Champions League, confirming he has fully recovered and is available moving forward.
Hofmann returned Tuesday and remained on the bench against Bayern. This confirms he has fully recovered from his illness and is available moving forward. That said, he has only been a bench option this season and will likely remain one for now.
