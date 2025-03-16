Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Hofmann headshot

Jonas Hofmann News: Unused substitute Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Hofmann (illness) was an unused substitute for the second leg against Bayern on Tuesday in the Champions League, confirming he has fully recovered and is available moving forward.

Hofmann returned Tuesday and remained on the bench against Bayern. This confirms he has fully recovered from his illness and is available moving forward. That said, he has only been a bench option this season and will likely remain one for now.

Jonas Hofmann
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now