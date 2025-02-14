Fantasy Soccer
Jonas Martin headshot

Jonas Martin Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Martin (tear) was back in team training Thursday but will need several days of training to reach full fitness, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.

Martin has been sidelined since late November due to a tear injury but returned to team training for the first time on Thursday. He will need additional sessions to regain his fitness after such a long layoff. However, he is expected to remain a depth option in midfield and an option off the bench for the remainder of the season.

Jonas Martin
Brest
