Jonas Martin Injury: Back in team training

Martin has been sidelined since late November due to a tear injury but returned to team training for the first time on Thursday. He will need additional sessions to regain his fitness after such a long layoff. However, he is expected to remain a depth option in midfield and an option off the bench for the remainder of the season.