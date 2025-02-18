Fantasy Soccer
Jonas Martin Injury: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Martin (tear) is an option for Wednesday's match against PSG, according to manager Eric Roy. "We can count on Jonas who is making his return to the squad."

Martin was back in team training last week, so it is no surprise he will be an option for Wednesday's match. This ends a lengthy absence, last seeing the field Nov. 26 and missing 14 games in the process. He has only started in five of his 16 appearances and will likely remain in a rotational role.

