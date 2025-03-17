Fantasy Soccer
Jonas Omlin headshot

Jonas Omlin Injury: Out with groin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Omlin is set for a spell on the sideline due to a groin injury, Gladbach announced.

Omlin suffered an injury during Saturday's clash with Werder Bremen and is now set for a spell on the sideline. The goalkeeper has already missed time with an injury and is now set to miss even more. With Moritz Nicolas also injured it's possible young Tiago Pereira Cardoso returns to the XI after the break.

Jonas Omlin
Mönchengladbach
