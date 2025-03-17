Jonas Omlin Injury: Out with groin
Omlin is set for a spell on the sideline due to a groin injury, Gladbach announced.
Omlin suffered an injury during Saturday's clash with Werder Bremen and is now set for a spell on the sideline. The goalkeeper has already missed time with an injury and is now set to miss even more. With Moritz Nicolas also injured it's possible young Tiago Pereira Cardoso returns to the XI after the break.
