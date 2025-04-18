Jonas Omlin Injury: Status up in the air for Sunday

Omlin (groin) is a question mark for Sunday's match against Dortmund, according to manager Gerard Seaone. "Jonas has been back training fully with the team this week, although he felt a bit of fatigue on Friday. We'll talk to him and decide together what role he'll play on Sunday. He might not be in the squad yet, he might be on the bench, or he could even start the game."

Omlin looks to be a true late call for Sunday, with the goalie set to train again Saturday and see if he is good enough to play. With that on the table, this leaves a spot in the goalie position that appears to be wide open heading into the contest. He could see either the bench or the starting XI if fit, with Tiago Pereira Cardoso likely to remain in net if he is left out.