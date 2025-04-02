Jonas Omlin Injury: Trains, eyeing Dortmund return

Omlin (groin) was back in training, taking part in some team training and is eyeing a return against Dortmund on April 20, according to Hannah Gobrecht of Rheinische Post.

Omlin is seeing a major boost to his fitness after weeks out with a groin injury, as the goalie is now back in training and working in parts with the team. He is expected to be integrated into full team training soon, possibly within the next week. That said, the club appears not to be worrying about his return against St. Pauli or Freiburg, instead hoping he can return against Dortmund on April 20.