Jonas Omlin headshot

Jonas Omlin News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Omlin is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Omlin has cleared his ban due to the red card he picked up against Augsburg, with the goalkeeper set to return in their next contest. He has been the backup goalkeeper this season but it is unsure if he will find his spot back or if the young Luxembourgish Tiago Pereira Cardoso will be in goal again after his solid game against Heidenheim.

Jonas Omlin
Mönchengladbach
