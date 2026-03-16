Jonas Urbig Injury: Decision to be made Monday

Urbig (head) is set for assessment Monday, and a decision will be made if he can play Wednesday against Atalanta, according to Philipp Kessler of tz.de.

Urbig is going to need some testing Monday after a concussion last week, needing to pass protocol to find himself available for Wednesday. This is huge news in the Bavarian camp, as with Sven Ulreich (adductor) out for the time being and Manuel Neuer (calf) likely to miss another match, Urbig looks to be the only first team keeper still available for play. However, if the goalie is left out, the club will be happy to have a major lead, likely leaning on 16-year-old Leonard Prescott or 19-year-old Jannis Bartl to start in net.