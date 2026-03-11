Jonas Urbig Injury: Picks up concussion

Urbig (head) has entered concussion protocol and will at least miss one match, according to his club.

Urbig came off the field Tuesday with a head injury, and after testing, it has been confirmed that he suffered a concussion. Unfortunately, this will make him enter protocol and likely miss at least one match, potentially missing the return fixture against Atalanta deepening on recovery. The club is now without Manuel Neuer and Urbig due to injury, likely to turn to Sven Ulreich to start.