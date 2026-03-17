Jonas Urbig Injury: Set for late testing

Urbig (head) is a late call for Wednesday's match against Atalanta, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "Jonas is training again. But the decision will be a purely medical one. If everything goes as expected, Urbig will start in goal. And if not, we'll find another solution."

Urbig is trending towards being an option Wednesday in a huge boost for his club, as they are currently heading into the contest without a single fit first-team keeper. That said, if he is fit enough and passes his testing, he will be chosen for the starting XI. However, if he is left out, the club will be forced into a major change, with Leonard Prescorr or Jannis Bartl possibly earning their first-team debut in UCL play.