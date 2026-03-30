Jonas Urbig Injury: Should resume team training soon

Urbig (knee) is expected to return to team training at Sabener Strasse this week and is on track to be available for the April. 4. clash against Freiburg, according to BILD.

Urbig had to cut his Germany international duty short after picking up a capsular injury in his right knee, a frustrating blow for a keeper who had just stepped up to cover for Manuel Neuer on multiple occasions. The good news for Bayern is that Neuer himself has also been cleared fit after recovering from his calf injury, meaning the Bavarians should have their full goalkeeping duo back in the fold heading into a critical stretch that includes the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid. Urbig figures to slide back into the backup role behind Neuer, though he could get the nod between the posts against St. Pauli in between the European legs to give Neuer some extra rest.