Jonas Urbig Injury: Suffers head injury

Urbig suffered a head collision with an opponent late during Tuesday's Champions League win against Atalanta, leaving the pitch with a headache after receiving medical attention. That's a tough break for Bayern since the keeper could now fall under concussion protocols, and early reports already indicate he may not be available for Saturday's showdown with Leverkusen. The timing could hardly be worse, as Manuel Neuer (calf) is already sidelined with an injury, which would likely push third-choice goalkeeper Sven Ulreich into the starting XI against the Werkself if Urbig is ruled out.