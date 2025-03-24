Jonas Urbig Injury: Trains Monday

Urbig (foot) trained with the team Monday and appears to be an option for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to his club.

Urbig is on the mend from his foot injury after withdrawing from his national team over the break, as he was back in training to start the week. This is good news for the club, as Manuel Neuer (calf) is to remain out for at least two more games. That said, Urbig will likely be given the nod Saturday if fit, appearing to be on pace at the moment.