Jonas Urbig Injury: Withdrawn from national team

Urbig has been withdrawn from the German national team due to a knee injury, according to his club.

Urbig is out for the rest of the international break and will not play with Germany in their next few friendlies, as the goalie is suffering from a capsule injury in his knee. This is rough development for the keeper who just returned from injury, as he will now head back to the sidelines, hoping this is nothing major. Bayern Munich could not be in another tough scenario depending on how players return from break, as Manueral Neuer (calf) has not been cleared yet, and Sven Ulreich (groin) is out for a few more weeks at least, potentially leaving Leonard Prescott to start if Urbig and Neuer can't compete.