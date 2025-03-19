Jonas Urbig Injury: Withdraws from Germany U21

Urbig won't be able to feature with the Germany U21 team for the games against Slovakia U21 on March 21 and Spain U21 on March 25 due to a foot injury, the club announced.

Urbig suffered a foot injury in training with the Germany U21 team and will miss both games this week. He has already returned to Munich to begin his recovery. This is a setback for the team as Manuel Neuer is also recovering from a calf injury, and it is uncertain if the captain will be fit to face St. Pauli on March 29. If both remain unavailable, Sven Ulreich could start in goal.