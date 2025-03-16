Fantasy Soccer
Jonas Urbig headshot

Jonas Urbig News: Allows one against Berlin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Urbig registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.

Urbig was back in net for a third consecutive match Saturday, continuing to see the start while Manuel Neuer (calf) is out injured. He had a decent day, allowing one goal while making three saves. remaining at one clean sheet in his three starts this season. He will likely drop back to the bench following the international break, with Neuer expected to be fit by then.

Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich
