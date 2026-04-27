Jonas Urbig News: Allows three against Mainz

Urbig made five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Mainz.

Urbig was given the nod in net Saturday as Manuel Neuer was given some rest, not seeing his best match as he allowed three goals on eight shots. This marks his worst outing of the year, as he has not allowed more than two goals in a game all season until Saturday. He will likely drop back to the reserve keeper role for UCL action against PSG on Tuesday.