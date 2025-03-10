Jonas Urbig News: Allows three in loss

Urbig made two saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Bochum.

Urbig made his first career Bundesliga start filling in for an injured Manuel Neuer (calf) but the debut wasn't exactly a dream one as the goalkeeper saw the opposition beating him three times to get a come-from-behind win. The goalkeeper wasn't at fault for any of the goals, though, and, with Neuer probably out for the rest of the month, we will probably see the youngster in the net again for Tuesday's decisive UCL clash against Bayer Leverkusen.