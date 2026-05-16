Jonas Urbig News: Called into action
Urbig made a save across 30 minutes of action during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.
Urbig replaced the injured Manuel Neuer in the 60th minute to finish out the match. The keeper ends the year making 11 starts across 14 Bundesliga appearances while allowing 15 goals and combining for 32 saves and five clean sheets.
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