Jonas Urbig News: Comes on at half, more starts expected

Urbig made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win against Werder Bremen.

Urbig came on at halftime to replace the injured Manuel Neuer and handled the busier period, as all three of the opponent's shots on target came in the second half, with the substitute goalkeeper saving each of them. With the veteran expected to miss three weeks of action, Urbig could see increased playing time beginning with Saturday's match against Eintracht Frankfurt. The young goalkeeper has started four league games this season, keeping three clean sheets and conceding only two goals.