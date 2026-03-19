Jonas Urbig News: Concedes once versus Atalanta

Urbig (head) made seven saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Atalanta.

Urbig was cleared after suffering a head injury in the first leg and missing one tilt and had a strong performance, notching a new season high in saves, but Atalanta scored a late consolation goal from point-blank range. He has played in the last six matches he was available for due to Manuel Neuer's (calf) injuries, allowing seven goals and making 16 saves, with no clean sheets. Up next, Bayern Munich will host Union Berlin on Saturday.