Jonas Urbig News: Concedes one off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Urbig had three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 4-1 win against Monchengladbach.

Urbig would need to enter at halftime of Friday's match after an injury to Manuel Neuer, allowing one goal in his time on the field. This will be something to watch moving forward, especially with UCL play coming up, potentially forced to start the next few games. They face Atalanta on Tuesday, appearing likely to start the contest.

Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich
