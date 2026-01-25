Before the Augsburg-Bayern game, each of Urbig's appearances included a clean sheet. Even though the goalkeeper updated his season-high in saves Saturday, he conceded multiple goals, which were enough for Augsburg to log an upset win. Manuel Neuer will get back to being Bayern's starting goalkeeper, and Urbig is going to have to wait for another chance in goal, likely for a game the team deems relatively easier to win without their top GK. The latter has six saves and three clean sheets in four appearances this season.